Toll, vehicle licence fees up

The Herald
Herald Reporter
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration has increased toll fees with immediate effect.
Light vehicles now pay $45 to go through a toll and $750 quarterly licence fees.
The changes were made by Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Joel Biggie Matiza in two statutory instruments gazetted yesterday.
Toll fees are $45 for light motor vehicles, $70 for mini-buses, $90 for buses, $115 for heavy motor vehicles and $225 for haulage trucks. Motor cycles continue to be exempted from toll fees.
People living within 10km of a toll gate can pay $50 a day without any discount or $3 000 a month, giving them the right to go through that particular toll gate whenever they need to without paying any further fees. There are discounts that can reduce the fee a bit further.
Vehicle licence fees are charged in 14 mass categories.
The fees for a four month term are:
Up to 1 500kg $750
1 501kg to 2 250kg $950
2 251kg to 3 000kg $1 125
3 001kg to 3 750kg $2 250
3 751kg to 4 250kg $2 800
4 251kg to 5 000kg $3 375
5 001kg to 5 750kg $3 750
5 751kg to 6 250kg $3 950
6 251kg to 7 000kg $4 500
7 001kg to 7 750kg $4 875
7 751kg to 9 250kg $5 250
9 251kg to 10 000kg $5 625,
10 001kg to 10 750kg $7 500
10 751kg and above $11 250