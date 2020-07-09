Toll, vehicle licence fees up

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration has increased toll fees with immediate effect.

Light vehicles now pay $45 to go through a toll and $750 quarterly licence fees.

The changes were made by Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Joel Biggie Matiza in two statutory instruments gazetted yesterday.

Toll fees are $45 for light motor vehicles, $70 for mini-buses, $90 for buses, $115 for heavy motor vehicles and $225 for haulage trucks. Motor cycles continue to be exempted from toll fees.

People living within 10km of a toll gate can pay $50 a day without any discount or $3 000 a month, giving them the right to go through that particular toll gate whenever they need to without paying any further fees. There are discounts that can reduce the fee a bit further.

Vehicle licence fees are charged in 14 mass categories.

The fees for a four month term are:

Up to 1 500kg $750

1 501kg to 2 250kg $950

2 251kg to 3 000kg $1 125

3 001kg to 3 750kg $2 250

3 751kg to 4 250kg $2 800

4 251kg to 5 000kg $3 375

5 001kg to 5 750kg $3 750

5 751kg to 6 250kg $3 950

6 251kg to 7 000kg $4 500

7 001kg to 7 750kg $4 875

7 751kg to 9 250kg $5 250

9 251kg to 10 000kg $5 625,

10 001kg to 10 750kg $7 500

10 751kg and above $11 250