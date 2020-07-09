Stoneridge residents apologise to Zesa

A Zesa Holdings employee disconnects electricity cables that were illegally connected in Stoneridge suburb, Harare South recently. — picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Herald Reporter

RESIDENTS of Stoneridge Park in Harare have apologised to Zesa Holdings for contracting a former employee of an approved contractor to make illegal electricity connections at their houses in a bid to cut costs.

The residents, through their committee, apologised in a written statement yesterday after meeting Zesa officials and their contractor, Ethood Electrical Engineering Company, operating as Luckstone Concrete.

The illegal connections are believed to have been done by Peni Jaison (31), who was once employed by the Harare company.

A $25 000 reward has since been offered to anyone with information that might assist police in arresting Jaison whose whereabouts remain unknown.

“We write to apologise on behalf of Stoneridge Residents Association for subcontracting unqualified personnel and using substandard material in pursuance of the contract to Ethood. We apologise for the illegal connections.

“This was done to try and get the work done at a lower cost with no real intention to breach the contract,” reads part of the statement.

In an interview, Luckstone managing director Mr Melvin Gwishiri said they had also taken into consideration the plight of residents who were struggling to have their area electrified, considering the losses they have made in a challenging economic environment, and agreed to continue working together.

“The residents have also apologised to ZETDC and they have registered their desire to continue working with Ethood Electrical Engineering. We intend to hit the ground running immediately and complete this project within the shortest possible time,” he said.

On Monday last week, Zesa disconnected over 1 500 households in Stoneridge Phase 1, Harare South, after discovering the offence.

His former employer had the contract, but residents thought the costs were too high and hired Jaison, who was cheaper since he allegedly used the company’s poles and cables without paying.

Jaison has since gone into hiding and efforts to locate him have been fruitless as police and Zesa Loss Control officers are keen to question him in connection with the alleged offence.

People with information can contact their nearest police station or Zesa Loss Control offices or call 0772 816 606 and 0717 418 485.