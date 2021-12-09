T?KA Supports Women’s Employment in Tanzania

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TÄ°KA) equipped a bakery for Kiwawanyu Women’s Co-operative and put it into service as part of the “Women’s Empowerment Program,” conducted in cooperation with the District Governorship of Kisarawe in Tanzania.

TÄ°KA donated a dough mixer, a cake display cabinet, a bread fermenting box, a 3-storey bread oven, a bread slicer, a spiral mixer, a tray trolley, and other basic baking equipment. Production and sales operations began in the bakery after the training courses on baking and entrepreneurship held by the district governorship for women.

In his speech at the opening ceremony of the bakery, Nickson Simon, District Governor of Kisarawe, thanked the Republic of Turkey and TÄ°KA for their major support for the region and stated that the project helped 70 women enter into a profession, start engaging in income-generating activities, and contribute to their household budget. He added that the goods baked by women at the bakery were in high demand, that they were very pleased with the development of the project, and that as the governorship, they would allocate resources for the expansion of the scope of the project. Governor Simon underlined that most of the beneficiaries of the project were widows or women with children; that the support provided for this group, the most vulnerable segment of the society, was very meaningful; and that they hoped TÄ°KA would continue to support them.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Dr. Mehmet GüllüoÄlu, the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Dar es-Salaam, stated that TÄ°KA prioritized the support to be provided for women’s empowerment in Tanzania, has implemented many projects in this field in different parts of the country, and would continue to implement similar projects in the future. He added that the projects implemented in different industries provided maximum benefit to beneficiaries, and that he hoped the new projects to be implemented in Kisarawe would improve the bilateral relations between Turkey and Tanzania.

The goods baked by the trainees were served to the guests at the opening ceremony of the bakery.

