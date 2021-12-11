MFA Nasser Bourita Receives his Chadian Counterpart

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, received on December 10, 2021, in Rabat, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad, Mr. Cherif Mahamat Zene.

During a press conference following their talks, Mr. Bourita and Mr. Cherif Mahamat Zene praised the excellence of bilateral relations in line with the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the President of the Chadian Transitional Military Council, Mr. Mahamat Idriss Déby.

Mr. Bourita noted that the visit of his Chadian counterpart is part of the cooperation based on solidarity and coordination between the two countries, adding that it was an opportunity to affirm the constant support from Morocco for the measures taken by the President of the Transitional Council for a democratic and peaceful transition in Chad.

Mr. Bourita also announced the holding, next March in Rabat, of the Mixed Commission, which will be an ideal opportunity to bring together businessmen from the two countries in order to encourage the Moroccan private sector to invest in the mining, agricultural and tourism sectors.

The minister commended the constructive position of the Republic of Chad on the Moroccan Sahara issue, highlighting its support for the approach adopted by the African Union (AU) regarding this artificial regional conflict.

Mr. Bourita added that his talks with his Chadian counterpart were also an opportunity to coordinate the positions and views of the two countries on several issues relating to West Africa, the Sahel region, and the CEN-SAD, in order to revitalize its bodies to fully ensure its role in terms of granting peace and stability to its member countries.

Mr. Cherif Mahamat Zene noted with great satisfaction the development of bilateral cooperation and stressed the need to unlock the rich potential of the Moroccan-Chadian partnership in all priority sectors through the signing of new agreements at the next Joint Commission.

He also reiterated his country's position on the primacy of the role of the United Nations in the resolution of the regional conflict around the Moroccan Sahara and called on the Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Sahara, Mr. Staffan de Mistura, to to revive the talks process under the Security Council resolution 2602.

The Chadian minister indicated that Morocco and Chad will continue their consultations within the framework of the UN and AU as well as in other multilateral fora, and underlined the importance of consultations to fight against terrorism and climate change

Mr. Cherif Mahamat Zene reiterated Chad's support for Morocco's candidacy for the AU Peace and Security Council for the period 2022-2025.

At the end of this visit, the two ministers signed an agreement on international road transportation of passengers, goods and transit and a framework agreement on cooperation in the field of logistics as well as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on granting scholarships and internships in Morocco.

