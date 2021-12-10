India strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the convoy of MINUSMA in Bandiagara region in Mali

India strongly condemns the barbaric terrorist attack on the convoy of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on 8 December 2021 in Bandiagara region in Mali that resulted in the killing of seven UN peacekeepers from Togo.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the lost ones and wish speedy recovery of those injured in the terrorist attack.

