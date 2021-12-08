T?KA Continues to Support Algerian Women

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TÄ°KA) provided women living in rural areas in Algeria with equipment for the extraction of essential oils and juices from medicinal-aromatic plants to be used in the production of organic soap.

As part of the project, TÄ°KA provided 2 distillation apparatuses, a vacuuming machine, a water tank, and a digital scale to the Zahrat Ledough (Flower of Mount Ledough) Association, which aims to improve the economic situation of families living in the town of Seraïdi in Annaba, Algeria.

Amel Bendjemil, the chair of the association, thanked the Republic of Turkey and TÄ°KA for the support provided by TÄ°KA, and stated that they would be able to produce quality natural soap and earn significant income by extracting essential oils and juices from medicinal-aromatic plants thanks to TÄ°KA’s support.

TÄ°KA had previously provided equipment for the establishment of workshops in different fields for women living in Tipaza and Béjaïa, and built the “Rose Garden for the Martyrs of July 15,” which is located in El Goléa, El Menia, and has 1000 roses, the income generated from which would be used for orphans and women.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).