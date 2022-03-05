EDITORIAL COMMENT: Thumbs up to those who believe in women in sport

HAIL THE CHAMPION . . . Local female boxer Kudakwashe “Take-Money’’ Chiwandire (middle) poses for a photo with the WBC belt while flanked by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Zambia, Charity Charamba (left), and chief director in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Benson Dube, in Lusaka, Zambia.

ZIMBABWEAN women and girls have been making headlines in the last few weeks as part of the recognition and rewards for the excellence they have demonstrated in their various fields in sport.

Distinguished women like Kudakwashe Chiwandire, a new World Boxing Council champion, Natsiraishe Maritsa, Loryn Phiri, Precious Pazani, Abigail Kawonza, Lissy Wasarirevu and the Lady Cheetahs have made huge differences in these first two months of the year.

One wonders how many more local women and girls would have made headlines by the time we come to the end of the year. This only demonstrates that female athletes and officials are ever on the rise in Zimbabwe, especially under the new dispensation, which has opened the environment that enables equal opportunities for all irrespective of gender or cultural background.

It will be incomplete, though, to talk about the luminaries of the Zimbabwean sportswomen without also mentioning the huge success stories of the last few years by the likes of

Tanya Muzinda, the Mighty Warriors and the Zimbabwe women’s national cricket team. Gone are the days when women and girls were looked upon as second class athletes in Zimbabwe. The success scored by women in sport and the girl-child in the last few years should open our eyes to a whole new era in front of us.

That female athletes have been bringing home medals and participating at higher levels never been reached by their men counterparts, like the football Olympics, shows Zimbabwe is on the right direction in terms of gender balance in sport.

However, more still needs to be done. In the past, it was a taboo for girls to be seen to be competing in events that were deemed the enclave of men. Sports codes such as boxing, motocross, football and karate were seen as not suitable for the girls and women because of their physical nature.

But guess what, women can do as much as men can do and, with much support, they can even push the boundaries.

Not many people knew much about Chiwandire, who won the prestigious WBC interim super bantamweight title in Zambia last weekend, with a stunning victory over Zambia’s most decorated female boxer Catherine Phiri. This is boxing, which involves a brutal exchange of punches. More and more girls are doing it as well in Zimbabwe, and with distinction!

Chiwandire’s background could have been a major drawback in her quest for success. The Mbare-born 26-year-old had a tough upbringing, just like many of the girls who come from unfortunate households.

At some point she turned into a street vendor, helping her parents to make ends meet. Her fate could have been sealed because of the unfortunate circumstances in her life. But someone believed in her talent and helped nurture it. Then someone sponsored her to ensure she journeyed towards her dream.

And, against all odds at the Government Complex, away in Lusaka, Zambia, she stood tall after winning the world title for the first time on Saturday night last week.

Chiwandire made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean to win a WBC gold title. What made the victory even sweeter for the 26-year-old, was that she became the second African woman to land the belt after Phiri.

In the process, she set a new domestic record, which local boxing greats like Proud “Kilimanjaro” Chinembiri, Langton “Schoolboy” Tinago, Zvenyika “Mosquito” Arifonso and lately Charles Manyuchi, could only dream of.

Then Maritsa, an Upper Six student in Epworth, put Zimbabwe on the world map after winning the 2021 International Olympic Committee Women and Sport Award for Africa. The 18-year-old taekwondo enthusiast is one of six gender equality advocates who were honoured by the IOC with the 2021 Women and Sport Awards.

Maritsa is making a difference in her community, in Epworth, through her Vulnerable Under-aged People’s Auditorium initiative, under which she uses taekwondo to fight child marriages and pregnancy.

Women can achieve so much in sport. Cricketer Loryn Phiri was named in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20I Team of the Year in recognition of her superb performances last season.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union this week made two critical appointments, which demonstrates women’s ability in a sport which used to be a reserve for men.

Lissy Wasarirevu was named the interim head coach for the Zimbabwe women national XVs team, becoming first female coach ever to be the head coach of the Lady Sables. Earlier in the week, seasoned rugby administrator, Abigail Kawonza, was appointed in ZRU’s influential National Technical Committee responsible for the technical development of the game.

Women are pushing boundaries in sport. There are many other examples of women and girls making meaningful strides in the Zimbabwean sports landscape.

These women and girls need the space to grow. They need the support from everyone, starting from the family set-up to the national level. Prejudices and sexual harassment of female athletes, officials and administrators can only stifle the hidden talent, much to the detriment of the whole nation.

Zimbabwe is fortunate to have leaders who believe in the capabilities of women in sport. The young girls should be assisted to pursue their dreams. Together, as a nation, we can achieve more. Many thanks to those who have believed in the power of women in sport. May that spirit continue.