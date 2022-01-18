Three MDC Alliance activists granted $5000 bail each for violating Covid-19 rules

George Maponga in Masvingo

Three Masvingo MDC Alliance activists have been granted $5000 bail each after they were hauled before the courts for allegedly violating Covid-19 rules and regulations by holding an illegal meeting.

The trio,Maggie Chakabuda(62),Vigisai Norukandai(53) and Alec Tabe(38) who are all preeminent opposition activists today appeared before magistrate Ms Patience Madondo facing charges of holding a meeting without notifying the regulatory authority.

The three, who were represented by Mr Martin Mureri of Matutu and Mureri were not asked to plead and were remanded to February 24 for trial.

Charges against the trio arose on January 16 at Aphiri Flea Market in the city where they allegedly addressed a political meeting in violation of Covid-19 rules and regulations.

The three allegedly ignored an order to apply to authorities for permission to hold such a meeting.

Mr Blessing Madongorere appeared for the state.