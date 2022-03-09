Three killed after driver fails to give way

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Three people were killed after the driver of a small truck they were travelling in from Gokwe into Kwekwe City failed to give way upon approaching the Kwekwe-Harare Highway.

The driver hit the trailer of a haulage truck travelling along the highway.

Confirming the incident which occurred yesterday night, Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Amon Bisket had five passengers in his truck when he failed to realise that the Gokwe Highway was giving into the Kwekwe-Harare Highway.

He then rammed into the side of the haulage truck as it passed the T-junction along the highway, killing two on the spot.

“A third passenger was pronounced dead on admission at Kwekwe District Hospital, while two others were injured,” said Insp Mahoko.

