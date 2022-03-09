Glen Norah residents hail Govt for ending water woes

The Herald
Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter
Glen Norah residents have hailed the Government for providing alternative potable water sources through drilling of boreholes in the area to ease perennial water woes caused by the ineptitude opposition-led Harare City Council.
Today, a borehole was drilled at Glen Norah C Extension through the initiative of Zanu PF local constituency candidate Cde Crispen Allen Magaya, much to the applaud of residents, amid reports that women and girls had become victims of abuse while fetching water at undesignated points.
Three other boreholes are being drilled in the constituency.
A Glen Norah C resident, Miss Anymore Hunda, thanked “the listening Zanu PF Government for championing development in the area.
“We now have 22 years without water. We thank Cde Magaya for increasing water sources. It was a major challenge in our area.
“The only way for sustainable development is through voting Cde Magaya so that we have good roads, so that development continues in our area. Even before being elected into office he is already delivering.”
Mr Johannes Chihweni Majongwe said the installation of boreholes in the area will help ease water woes.
“All these years there was no development in the area, we are happy that now we will be drinking potable water,” he said.
Cde Magaya said the quest to lobby for drilling of boreholes was a temporary measure, with bigger plans being to have water on taps.