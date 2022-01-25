Three in court over unregistered schools

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

OWNERS of three unregistered schools in Harare appeared in court on allegations of operating without licenses from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Charles Tabviroona, who was running Greater Heights in Glen Norah, Albertina Rosemary Bwititi of Hatcliffe Educational College and Tinashe Mutambudzi of Royal Priestwood in Chitungwiza appeared before Harare magistrates Mrs Tafadzwa Miti charged with “establishing and maintaining an unregistered school.”

They are all expected to return to court on February 2 for trial.