Three in court over unregistered schools

25 Jan, 2022 - 10:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Three in court over unregistered schools

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

OWNERS of three unregistered schools in Harare appeared in court on allegations of operating without licenses from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

 

Charles Tabviroona, who was running Greater Heights in Glen Norah, Albertina Rosemary Bwititi of Hatcliffe Educational College and Tinashe Mutambudzi of Royal Priestwood in Chitungwiza appeared before Harare magistrates Mrs Tafadzwa Miti charged with “establishing and maintaining an unregistered school.”

 

They are all expected to return  to court on February 2 for trial.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting