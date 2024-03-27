Three arrested for farming inputs fraud in Karoi

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested three men on allegations of fraudulently acquiring farming inputs under the ARDA Joint Venture Programme.

The three, Chamunorwa Gombe, Munyaradzi Oshipeya and Silas Chimbiro are alleged to have fraudulently acquired farming inputs under the ARDA Joint Venture Programme by misrepresenting to ARDA that they owned land under irrigation in Hurungwe and Karoi.

As a result of their misrepresentation, they received fertilisers, seeds, and chemicals, which they sold.

Gombe is also facing charges of money laundering as he is alleged to have used the proceeds of the crime to acquire tainted property.

They will appear at Karoi Magistrate Court today, for initial remand.