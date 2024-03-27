President Mnangagwa commissions milling company

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today commissioned a milling company in Harare, a development that shows motivation and commitment by investors to take up opportunities being provided by the Second Republic in its quest to attain an upper middle class income economy by 2030.



The multi-million plant by Champion Foods Private Limited has a milling capacity of 500 tonnes of maize and 200 tonnes of wheat per day.



In his address, the Head of State and Government said the project is one of the various initiatives being implemented by private sector players as a means to revolutionise and take the agriculture sector forward.

“In this regard, please join me in celebrating the bold decision and steps being taken by private sector players including Champion Foods Private Limited Company towards industrialisation and modernising our economy for the attainment of Vision 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.