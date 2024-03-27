Eswatini Prince Lindani Nkosi tours Liberation City

Prince Lindani Nkosi waters a tree for the Eswatini Kingdom which is situated behind their country's flag in the Museum of African Liberation territory.

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The Eswatini leader King Mswati III’s son, Prince Lindani Nkosi who is leading a delegation from his country has toured the Liberation City housing the Museum of African Liberation in Warren Park.

During the tour, Prince Lindani Nkosi also took an opportunity to water a tree for the Eswatini Kingdom which is situated behind their country’s flag in the Museum of African Liberation territory.

He was also shown a one-acre piece of land reserved for the Kingdom of Eswatini to construct their monuments.

Speaking after the tour, Prince Lindani Nkosi applauded the ongoing works saying they will also take notes as they are constructing their nation’s museum.

Institute of African Knowledge chief executive officer, Ambassador Kwame Muzavazi said the coming of Prince Lindani Nkosi was a direct response after a Zimbabwean delegation led by Ambassador Simbarashe Mumbengengwi visited the Kingdom of Eswatini with regards to the construction of the Museum.