2 300 households receive food aid in Mutoko

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi (left) handing bags of maize to beneficiaries under Government's Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy

Victor Maphosa in Mutoko

About 2 300 households from the Mutoko District today received food aid from the Government under the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy, aimed at cushioning them from hunger.

The Government is intensifying the programme across the country, to ensure that no one starves.

Today, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Province, Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi oversaw the distribution of food to beneficiaries, where she reiterated President Mnangagwa’s commitment to fighting hunger through the provision of food aid, leaving no one behind.

Dr Munzverengwi was accompanied by the provincial Social Development Officer, Mrs Laiza Chourombo and other Government Officials.

“We all know that this season we received low rainfall and there is a shortage of food in most families. Today, the Government is distributing food to 2 300 households across the Mutoko District.

“President Mnangagwa is on record saying no one will starve in Zimbabwe, therefore today we are here to give food aid to the people, especially the vulnerable,” she said.