Minister tours Zimplats operations

Walter Nyamukondiwa in NGEZI

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo yesterday toured Zimplats in Ngezi and Selous to appreciate its mining operations.

The tour included the ongoing construction of a 35MW solar plant and extension of the smelter at Selous Base Metal Refinery.

It also spotlights the major projects being undertaken at the platinum mining giants.

It started with a briefing where Zimplats gave an overview of their operations before the delegation including Minister Chombo, permanent secretary Mr Josphat Jaji and officials from the provincial office.

Minister Chombo commended Zimplats for empowering local communities in Ngezi and its contribution to the provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Mashonaland West province is anchored on mining, agriculture and tourism. When you talk of mining in the province we a talking of Zimplats,” she said.

“We have also seen how Zimplats is helping communities through their corporate social responsibility programmes.”

Minister Chombo said more companies that are coming into mining should also emulate what Zimplats was doing to help empower communities.