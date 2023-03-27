The glamour, the flair and the goals

GLAMOUR GALORE . . . Dynamos players celebrate after scoring their fourth goal against Sheasham at the National Sports Stadium yesterday . — Picture: Lee Maidza

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (3) 4

Sheasham . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS were the favourites to win this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at the National Sports Stadium yesterday but, they were not expected to be that rampant.

They were well-equipped, polished and almost flawless as they choked the minnows with total conviction, thanks to two own goals by Sheasham defender Zivanai Chikwenhere as well as strikes by captain Frank Makarati and Emmanuel Paga.

The affirmative result catapulted the giants to the top of the table, on goal difference.

For a team that was used to some kick-and-run type of football especially in the past two seasons, the Glamour Boys brought their fans down memory lane when Dynamos used to combine industry with eloquent flair back in the day.

Their opponents, despite the brutal scoreline, were not very bad in aesthetics but the Harare giants simply brought their A-Game in their first home match of the season which was attended by club owner Bernard Marriot-Lusengo.

The latter sat on Bay 19, which is classified under the rest of the ground, together with team manager Richard Chihoro, who is suspended from carrying out club duties by the PSL.

Coach Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa said his players implemented their game plan according to the book.

“We just executed our game plan well.

Our opponents congested the midfield and once we realised they were doing so, we decided to bypass the midfield.

“We pressed them at the back and they started making a lot of mistakes.

“We then capitalised on that,” said Maruwa.

“We got an early goal and that gave us an advantage as the opponents started opening up space and we started to dictate the match.

“So far so good for us. It’s still a long way to go. We have played two games and we are on top of the log. We are taking each game as it comes. Match Day Two is up and we are looking forward to the next match.

“I am very happy with how my players turned on the style. At times though, we were a bit jittery but all the same, I am happy we managed to take the full points.”

The Glamour Boys started brighter, retaining possession in their own half as they patiently tried to create gaps in enemy territory.

They did exactly that after Elvis Moyo found impressive left-winger Tendai Matindife who, in an attempt to weave his way into the box won a corner kick.

Tanaka Shandirwa swerved the set-piece which the Sheasham defence found difficult to clear before a desperate Chikwenhere, who was under pressure from Makarati turned it into his own net.

With both territory and possession in their side, Dynamos looked dangerous each time they transitioned into attack.

And just two minutes past the half hour mark, Chikwenhere was put under pressure by the debuting Nyasha Chintuli and the former’s miscued clearance beat his goalkeeper Liberty Chirava.

If DeMbare were not in total control of proceedings, the goal gave them more vigour.

And two minutes later,the elusive Matindife was fouled inside the box to win yet another set-piece that would help the Glamour Boys stretch their lead.

Makarati made no mistake from 12-yards out, side-stepping Chirava to the wrong side.

Sheasham coach John Nyikadzino tried to shuffle his cards, bringing on a double set of substitutes seven minutes before the break but it was barely significant.

The Gweru side though started to control the game at the resumption but they hardly troubled Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula as they lacked the final pass.

It looked as though they had managed to keep the scoreline at 3-0 until Dynamos substitute Eli Ilunga delivered a perfect cross from the left flank that was poked into the roof of the net by Paga with seven minutes to play.

Nyikadzino was naturally left a disappointed man.

His team has a single point to their name after two matches having picked that point in a goalless draw with Chicken in their opening match last week.

Teams

Dynamos

Taimon Mvula, Elvis Moyo, Kevin Moyo, Arthur Musiyiwa (Tinashe Makanda 52min (Eli Ilunga 68min), Frank Makarati, Donald Mudadi, Emmanuel Jalai, Tendai Matindife (Issah Sadiki 52min), Emmanuel Paga, Nyasha Chintuli (Denver Mukamba 61min), Tanaka Shandirwa (Junior Makunike 68min)

Sheasham

Liberty Chirava, Arnold Dirau, Zivanai Chikwenhere, Tichaona Macheka, Roy Useni (Kudakwashe Matake 46min), Leonard Jani (Tatenda Makurumidze 38min), Polyster Shoko, David Mangesi, Tanaka Chidhobha(Physiwell Madhazi 68min) , Nigel Mpanduki (Tafadzwa Marira 68min), Liberty Masveure(MacDonald Mavuto 38min)