Chevrons steal the thunder from football

FUTURE STARS . . . Cricketers from Grassroots Cricket, a non-profit junior development programme for young cricket players from in and around Harare, were part of the capacity crowd at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday as they watched their Chevrons heroes beat the Netherlands in the third and final ODI. Grassroots Cricket are the brainchild of Australia-based Zimbabwean Tawanda Karasa who sources cricket equipment for the underprivileged players from this country from Down Under

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

CRICKET continued to make a huge impression among the local spectators after the final ODI game between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands attracted a full house at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

There were incredible scenes at the home of local cricket as the Chevrons produced a commendable all-round performance to seal the three-match ODI series 2-1.

The 10 000-seater arena was filled to capacity and buoyant fans cheered the team all the way to a crucial seven-wicket win.

The atmosphere, though, was a sharp contrast with the situation obtaining across the town at the National Sports Stadium where giants Highlanders and Black Rhinos were involved in a Castle Lager Premiership.

The match that was played in front of a small crowd and cricket was clearly the winner on the day. The fans even stayed long after the game had ended, enjoying the moments in the park and the hospitality offered by the Harare Sports Club.

Such big crowds have become a common feature at the Harare Sports Club and Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo whenever the national cricket team is involved in some internationals.

However, a record crowd of 26 000 that watched Rhodesia play the MCC at the Harare Sports Club in 1956, remains unbeaten.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sean Williams, said the crowd is helping make a difference for the Chevrons, who are on the resurgence. Williams said the “massive” crowd on Saturday increased their energy levels on the pitch.

“It was massive. I think if you look at the energy levels when we started in the morning, it was quite low. Once the crowd started to fill up, all of a sudden the team started to lift.

“So it’s amazing how the fans actually play. They are part of the eleven that are on the field. They are literally there with us all the time. They might not think about it but we surely do and we feel every emotion,” said Williams.

Zimbabwe were in dominant form after they had restricted the visiting Dutch side to 231/9 in their 50 overs. The Netherlands won the toss and chose to bat first but their innings was kept in check by regular fall of wickets.

Williams (3/41) and Sikandar Raza (2/55), did most of the damage while Tendai Chatara, Wessly Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava had a wicket each.

In response, the Chevrons got off to a positive start. The opening pair of skipper Craig Ervine (44) and Madhevere (50) were proactive, adding 96 for the first wicket.

After losing both of them to Shariz Ahmad, Zimbabwe banked on the experience of Williams (43) and Gary Ballance (64*) to move ahead in the game. Their patient stand of 96 runs helped the hosts close in on an easy win.

In stark contrast to the rest of the series when the matches were stretched to the last ball or two, the final ODI turned out to be a one-sided affair.

The Chevrons won by seven wickets with 50 balls to spare.

The win though did not account for much in their quest for World Cup qualification as both sides are out of contention for direct qualification. But Williams believes they needed to build the momentum ahead of the upcoming Qualifier.

“Winning becomes a habit, so does losing,” he said.

“I think we had gone into that stage where losing had become a habit and now we are learning how to win. If we continue to do that and continue to play along those lines; to win games of cricket and to make something out of nothing, I think is where we want to get to.

“We would want to get to where we can beat these top teams frequently, not just once-off.”

Critically, this was the last game for Zimbabwe in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, which was used as a route for direct qualification to this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be hosted in India.

However, after missing out on direct qualification both Zimbabwe and the Netherlands will have a second bite of the cherry in the ICC World Cup Qualifier to be held in Harare and Bulawayo in June-July.

“That’s a big one, it’s huge,” said Williams.

“I think the biggest advantage that we have now is that we are playing at home. We understand the pitches, we understand the outfield and we know everything.

“So, we can train accordingly and we can train the way we want to play and play that way. And, I think just having that alone, mentally, is a huge thing and just being able to train somewhere no one else can train, I think it’s priceless for us.

“I am pretty grateful that it’s back here in Zimbabwe again. I think it will be massive.”

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 will be played from 18 June to 9 July in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe and the Netherlands will be among the 10 teams battling for two World Cup spots at the Qualifier.

For the Chevrons though, no other international commitments have been scheduled in between, apart from the anticipated visit by the Pakistan A side.

“I think the team is looking forward to having a break, a nice mental break and get some physical work, gain some strength back, be cricket fit again and go home to be with their families,” said Williams.

“I think that is going to be number one in every single person’s mind right now. I think no one is going to be thinking about cricket from this moment onwards,” said Williams.