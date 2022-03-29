Teenager fatally stabs rival over girlfriend

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

An 18-year-old from Gokwe has been arrested after he fatally stabbed a rival he accused of snatching his girlfriend.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred last night at Dera Business Centre, Gokwe South.

He said the suspect, Brian Chindozi (18) had a previous misunderstanding with the now deceased Wonder Chiduma (27) over a girlfriend.

When the two met last night, Chindozi stabbed Chiduma in the chest who collapsed and died on the spot.

