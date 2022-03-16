Teen gets Belgian invite

GOING PLACES . . . Dynamos’ teenage sensation Bill Antonio has been invited for a month-long trial period in Belgium

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS teenage sensation Bill Antonio could make an early breakthrough into European football following his invitation for trials at Belgian top-flight side KV Mechelen.

The 19-year-old Prince Edward Academy product is making waves in DeMbare colours, driving the Glamour Boys’ bid to reclaim past glory in the local Premiership football.

Just on Sunday, the starlet, who has already played once for the Warriors, inspired coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges to a 3-1 league victory over Tenax, a result that propelled Dynamos to third on the log standings after seven games.

The Harare giants recorded a second consecutive win for the first time this season after beating minnows Tenax at the National Sports Stadium.

This was also the first time they had scored three goals in a game. The victory came on the back of a 2-0 win away to Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields the previous weekend.

And on Sunday, Antonio was in the thick of things, driving the team’s attack from his flank and duly provided two assists while playing a key part in the build-up to DeMbare’s third goal.

And his efforts since making his debut for Dynamos against Yadah in a Chibuku Super Cup match last year have not gone unnoticed.

KV Mechelen, who have close links with the Harare giants, have decided to give the roving winger an opportunity to try his luck with the Wouter Vrancken’s side.

It is such a massive chance for the lanky youngster who could become the first signing by the Antwerp-based side from Dynamos whom they share a strong relationship with.

Dynamos secretary-general, Webster Marechera, referred all questions to Ndiraya and Pat Jefferson, who is understood to be handling the youngster’s affairs.

Ndiraya could not be reached for comment but Jefferson confirmed the latest development yesterday.

“Bill was (actually) supposed to have gone (to Belgium) in 2019, then last year. (But) we decided to let him have more games (and game-time) and then look at it later (now),” said Jefferson.

The Herald is in possession of a letter addressed to the Belgian Embassy in South Africa signed by the team’s Head of Sports Administration, Simas Calcoen, asking the embassy to issue a Visa for the Zimbabwean to travel to the European country.

“We are pleased to confirm to you that Yellow Red KV Mechelen, a Belgian professional football club competing in the First Division, are willing to invite the following player: Bill Leeroy Antonio born in Harare (Zimbabwe) on 3 September 2002 . . . to visit the facilities of our club during a trial period with our professional team consisting of several tests, physical, medial, etc,” read the letter, dated March 2, 2022.

“The player will follow the training sessions with the aim of possible recruitment in the future. All this is limited period of maximum 30 days as from April 1, 2022 until 30 April 2022.

“For this reason we kindly ask you to grant Bill Antonio a visa to travel to Belgium.

“Our club will be as vigilant as possible during the player’s stay and then upon his return to ensure that he fully complies with all immigration rules.”

Antonio is in terrific form and two weeks ago scored Dynamos’ second goal in a 2-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields.

Since making his top-flight bow as an 18-year-old schoolboy last year, Antonio has been a revelation and he is being touted as the next big thing to happen at the country’s biggest football institution.

After featuring in just eight games for Dynamos, Antonio had distinguished himself as someone who was good enough and former Warriors coach, Norman Mapeza, rewarded him with a call into the national team in a 2022 World Cup qualifier against neighbours South Africa in November last year.

Antonio did not start in that match which Zimbabwe lost 0-1 at the FNB Stadium but made a huge impression after coming on for Khama Billiat in the second half.

He even made the provisional squad for the African Cup of Nations held in Cameroon between January and February this year although he was dropped from the final squad which did duty at the continental football extravaganza.

But, the talented player, who is also an exceptional short distance athlete, has continued to soar in a Glamour Boys’ team boasting of the crème de la crème in the local league.