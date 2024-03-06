Team Zim gears for African Games

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

TEAM Zimbabwe deputy chef de mission (technical) for the African Games Tendayi Tagara believes their athletes stand a good chance of podium performances in the various sports codes.

The continental show-piece will be officially opened on Friday in Accra, Ghana, and will run until March 23.

The Games were originally scheduled for August 2023 before they were postponed to this year.

Zimbabwe is fielding athletes in 10 sports codes — athletics, chess, cycling, cricket, judo, karate, rugby, swimming, tennis and triathlon.

Speaking ahead of the team’s departure Tagara highlighted some of the sports codes earmarked for podium performance.

“If we look at tennis, part of the team is the Davis Cup team, which means it’s a strong team in terms of our ranking in Africa. It reflects that a podium finish is possible. We have good swimmers, we are expecting podium performance from swimming.

“Rugby, Africa ranking also shows that we can be on the podium. Cricket, both men and women, those are podium performances. So if we look at cricket and rugby, we must get at least a gold medal in this edition of the Games,” said Tagara.

Athletes are travelling according to their competition schedule. Rugby and athletics will be the last batch to leave for Ghana on March 14 as their events are due to take place towards the end of the Games.

Part of Team Zimbabwe including the Lady Chevrons and chess team left the country for Ghana yesterday morning.

“So the athletes will be leaving according to their competition schedule to Ghana. If we look at it technically, they don’t have to acclimatise but they have to recover enough for competition in that environment.

“The last batch will leave on the 14th which is athletics and rugby because their events are coming almost at the end of the Games. So as soon as they get there, they will be ready for their competition.

“On international athletes that are based overseas, like swimmers, athletics, tennis athletes, they are all flying directly from their bases to Ghana and back from Ghana,” Tagara said.

Tennis Zimbabwe general manager Kupakwashe Mukurumbira said based on history from previous editions, they are hopeful.

In 2011 Takanyi Garanganga won gold in Mozambique. In 2015 tennis contributed three bronze medals for Team Zimbabwe.

“I think it means a lot. It means a lot in that this particular competition is an Olympic qualifier. So we are expecting our players to give their best so that they can get a shot to become part of the Olympics.