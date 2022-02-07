Sunny Yi Feng to increase investment

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe’s tile manufacturing company has committed a 50 percent hike in local investments that will see the business employing more people and boosting its foothold in the region.

The initial investment in the – Sunny Yi Feng (Pvt) Limited – project was $40 million, and last week the firm announced the additional capital injection was used to procure more equipment to boost its capacity.

Currently, the company employs nearly 2 000 people in the manufacture of floor tiles, roofing tiles, bricks, cement pipes, cups, plates, wooden pallets and cardboard boxes.

President Mnangagwa’s administration has identified the manufacturing sector as a key enabler in attaining an upper-middle-income.