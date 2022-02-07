Marry Mubaiwa trial in false start

07 Feb, 2022 - 12:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Marry Mubaiwa trial in false start Marry Mubaiwa. File picture

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 

The trial of Marry Mubaiwa on allegations of assaulting their former family maid was postponed to a later date after her lawyer failed to attend court.

Mubaiwa’s lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa was said to be engaged at the High Court.

She then asked for a postponement of the matter to February 22.

The State led by Mr George Manokore and Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa consented to the application for postponement.

Three State witnesses were today expected to testify in the matter.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting