Sun is out, time to have fun

Arts Reporter

It’s another weekend and the good thing is the temperatures are rising now, giving people an opportunity to be flexible with their plans.

July is not only a cold month, but also a month to host weddings, parties, shows and even church conferences.

It is also an opportunity for the arts sector to host more events too since Covid-19 curfew has been lifted.

Revellers should need to know that the pandemic is still among us, hence need to observe the rules and regulations every time.

Our Arts desk conducted a survey on some of the events taking place around the country.

Here is a guideline of events:

Natalie,Victor Kunonga for Steno Foundation gala dinner

Businesswoman and fashion icon Natalie Mhandu is set to host the Fundraising Gala dinner and launch of the Steno Foundation to be held tomorrow at the Meikles hotel in Harare.

Mhandu who is not new to the podium has spoken in front of hundreds people on various occasions from empowerment sessions to business plan events among others, will on Saturday trade her skills to be one of the master of ceremonies at the event.

The show, which is also a red carpet affair, will see jazz sensation Victor Kunonga as the headline act.

Mhandu revealed in an interview that she is going to be the “show stopper” at the event.

“It is all about glam and let me give my people what they want. I will be hosting the event which is running under the theme elegant. I will start the show from the red carpet and I am happy my stylist and designer have worked together to come up with something that is suitable for the event. This is my first glam event as an MC, I used to be invited but now I should also show my other side,” she said.

The fundraising dinner will see the who’s who of Harare, attending.

United Kingdom based Zimbabwean fashion stylist Mr Rocca has donated several suits to be auctioned on the night.

Stunner and Trevor Dongo in Chitungwiza

Hip-hop rapper Stunner will this Sunday share the stage with urban groove singer Trevor Dongo at Dam View in Chitungwiza, where they expected to rekindle their romance with their fans.

The two who have been busy of late hosting shows and are continuing with producing new songs.

Stunner even confirmed that it is also an opportunity for him to sample new songs from his latest project.

“As we keep it moving the weekend is set and this Saturday we are at Chegutu while next day it’s Dam View Chitungwiza.

“I will also be sampling the new tracks from the coming project: “Kuna Stunner Ndokwatinoenda”,’ he posted on his social media page.

The event dubbed Chill Out will be hosted by DJ Smartex and DJ Lolo Vybez.

All set for One Youth One Voice

Organisers for the “One Youth One Voice” concert which is scheduled to take place this tonight at Chibuku stadium in Chitungwiza have said all was set for the show, with performers already doing rehearsals.

The concert, which is also part of the birthday celebration for musician Roki, will be hosted by radio personality Miss V Candy.

The line-up of entertainers includes Abisha Palmer, Kadjah, Epatan, Dhadza D, Lorraine Guyo, Oskid, Leon Lee and DJ Towers among others.

The “Chidzoka” hit maker said, “I am hosting this concert on my birthday and admission is free. Let us speak with one voice as youths as we fight drug abuse in our society.”

Merciless Zim birthday celebrations

Local musicians will tonight celebrate their friend in music Merciless Zim’s birthday dubbed “Birthday Mayhem” at Wood Pub and Grill, Longchen Harare.

Hosted by Hatipfeke Junk camp, the event will see Nutty O, Trevor Dongo, Tocky Vibes and Kae Chaps performing.

The show which is part of the Toxic Fridays will see revelers parting away with US$5 and US$10 for the VIP section.