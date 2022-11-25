Strengthen family ties to protect children, Minister Sithembiso Nyoni

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni has appealed to parents to strengthen family ties to protect children following the saddening case of an 8-year-old girl who was raped and is now seven-months pregnant.

Speaking during her visit to the safe house where the minor is on medical surveillance under the care of the Social Development Department, Minister Nyoni appealed to parents to respect and preserve marriages which are safe havens for children.

The Minister said that DNA tests will be done for the child of the 8-year-old pregnant girl after she delivers after the alleged perpetrators denied the charges.

She said a DNA test will prove if one of the two step brothers is the father.

Minister Nyoni assured the family of the minor that the ministry will work with them and help the mother start a business to take care of the children.

Meanwhile the minor will continue staying in safe custody and will be reintegrated into the education system after delivery.

“We need to tighten family ties because I was advised that the family of this minor broke-up and some people took advantage. I plead with young people and married couples to value marriages and make it a sanctuary where children grow and are protected,” she said.

“The Ministry will be briefing the nation as my officers are working closely with the Social Development Department,” she said.

The parents of the pregnant minor broke up in 2017 and the mother moved to the Chesa area with their two children, a boy in Grade Five and the minor.

The mother later moved to Mountain View Farm and was accommodated by a neighbour they had met in Chesa where they built their homestead.

This neighbour is the family of the two teenage step-brothers who are both 17-years old, accused of raping the minor.

When the homestead was complete and the mother and her two children moved out of this family’s home.

The two 17-year-old teenage boys have been arrested and released into the custody of their parent’s pending investigations.

Minister Nyoni said, “On Sunday I tried to visit the nine-year-old Tshlotsholo girl who recently gave birth but I failed. Today, I am happy that I managed to come here and see the 8-year-old Bindura girl.

“As a ministry, we have set up a partnership for safe homes for abused children and survivors of gender-based violence. We have established one stop centres and our officers are alert to these cases. We are saddened by these cases and we hope Zimbabweans take heed and protect the girl child.”

Mashonaland Central provincial medical director Dr Clement Tshuma said tests done on the seven-month pregnant girl show that both mother and unborn child are healthy.

Dr Tshuma confirmed there is no reason not to believe the minor although the alleged perpetrators are denying the allegation and only a DNA test can point to the real father of the baby.

“Under normal circumstances, we terminate the pregnancy but because it was discovered late, she has to carry to full term. A gynaecologist was assigned to make sure she delivers safely through a caesarean section,” he said.

“The plans are that she will have the C-section at around 40 weeks but sometimes pregnant women spontaneously go into labour between 38 weeks to 42 weeks. An emergency operation will be performed under those circumstances. Otherwise, she is healthy.”