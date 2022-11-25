Dad (30) jailed 20 years for raping stepdaughter (12)

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 30-year-old man from Ulladale Farm in Mazowe was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter who is in Grade 6.

On one occasion he raped the minor while the mother was outside sweeping the yard.

The man started raping his stepdaughter in December last year and continued until February this year.

The man pleaded guilty to rape when he appeared before Bindura magistrate Mr Amos Mubhobho who suspended two years of the sentence on the condition of good behaviour.

He will serve an effective 18 years in prison.

The prosecutor Mr Edward Katsvairo told the court that sometime in December last year, the minor came home from school and found her stepfather waiting for her.

He followed her into the house, and stripped her naked before raping her. The sexual abuse continued and happened on several occasions.

On February 21 this year, at around 8 am, the mother went outside to sweep the yard and the stepfather entered the minor’s blankets and raped her.

The minor went outside and the father followed.

A neighbour who was observing the weird behaviour later approached the minor who opened up about the sexual abuse.

The neighbour told the mother and a police report was filed.