Stix, Mutiwekuziva gun for Chibuku Super Cup finals

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos and Herentals have always been there to make the numbers.

They have never been serious contenders for the Chibuku Super Cup.

Although Black Rhinos have previously reached the last eight of the country’s biggest knock-out tournament before, they were easily bundled out by Dynamos last season.

The Students, just like the army side, have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals.

But, the two teams have turned over a new leaf.

They have transformed into formidable outfits good enough to challenge for top-four places in the league and the Chibuku Super Cup.

Black Rhinos coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa took over from Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa who was fired two months ago.

And he has turned around the soldiers’ fortunes including clinching the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final berth.

Both Black Rhinos and Herentals are involved in a double-header semi-final AT Mandava tomorrow.

Black Rhinos face tricky side Bulawayo Chiefs in a lunch-time kick-off while Herentals play defending champions FC Platinum at 3:30pm.

Of all the four clubs, only the defending champions have the majority of the players who were there last year.

They have even added two top quality players Juan Mutudza and Walter Musona.

And the Zvishavane miners are the favourites to clinch not only the game against Herentals but the trophy due to their having an experienced pool of players who have been together since 2018.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva is aware of the tough battle his team is facing in their bid to progress to the final of the competition.

He has suffered a huge blow with the suspension of his top marksman Tino Benza who is also the Chibuku Super Cup leading scorer.

“We have played FC Platinum twice in the league this season. We won the first leg 1-0 in April and they beat us by the same score-line last week in the second installment. That shows how competitive our matches against FC Platinum are.

“We are looking forward to a highly-competitive match and we are keen to compete.

“Obviously, FC Platinum have the upper hand going into this match. Look, just seven days ago, they won against us and they are within a point of winning a record-equalling fourth league title,” said Mutiwekuziva.

“They are in terrific form having gone for more than 10 games without conceding defeat.

“They have a fantastic team and we are well aware of what they are capable of doing.

“We are going into this match as the underdogs, of course. We would have wanted to get into battle with all our players available.

“As you may already be aware, one of our key players Tino Benza is not available for this match due to suspension.

“It’s a huge blow for us as a team. But we are determined to make a huge impact as a team. We have already done so well. This is our first time to be in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals and we are determined to go all the way. But we have to be at our best if we are to eliminate FC Platinum.”

FC Platinum have had an advantage of playing at home in the Chibuku Super Cup which they won after beating Ngezi Platinum on penalties last year in a final played at their home turf.

They had also played all the group games at the same venue and this time around they are also having an advantage over their opponents who will travel all the way to Zvishavane from Harare.

The final will be staged at Barbourfields on November 19.

Chibuku Super Cup Semi-final fixtures

Tomorrow

Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Rhinos 1pm

FC Platinum v Herentals 3:30pm

(Both matches at Mandava)