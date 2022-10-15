Take Money retains WBC title

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

KUDAKWASHE “Take Money” Chiwandire has successfully defended her World Boxing Council super bantamweight interim title after defeating Mexican challenger Zulina Munoz at the Harare International Conference Centre early Saturday.

Chiwandire was full value for the Unanimous judges Decision win after dominating Munoz for the entire 10-rounds bout.

The 27-year-old boxer came out guns blazing from the sound of the first bell.

With a strong right jab that neutralised her opponent’s threatening left uppercut, Chiwandire bossed the ring and caught the imagination of the world.

She now becomes a mandatory challenger for the WBC main belt.

For all the wait, underlined by duel postponement of the fight originally scheduled for August 27, Chiwandire never showed any signs of physical or emotional distress.

Instead she stood firm, showing more quality than her highly experienced opponent to retain her strap.

She saluted the Government of Zimbabwe for saving her from losing the belt without a fight.

“I would like to salute the Government for the role they played in making sure that I got this opportunity to defend my belt,” said Chiwandire.

“I am very happy and excited that I got all the support from all Zimbabweans. This belt is for all of us.

“I should admit that this fight was very tough, Munoz is not an easy opponent but I did everything to try and subdue her.

“She has the strength and tact to stand firm and I am happy I managed to win.”

Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire saluted Chiwandire for retaining the honours.

“It’s not easy to defend a belt of such magnitude. As Government, we are proud to have such a talent in this country,” said Machakaire.

“She has the talent and stamina. She deserves all the honours and I am calling upon all Zimbabweans to support her in whatever means possible.”

Machakaire, in his own capacity pledged US$20 000 for Chiwandire.

That means the former karateka is now US$40 000 richer given the purse money was also US$20 000.

Zororo Phumulani also pledged a winning bonus of US$1000 for the pugilist.

Businessman Scott Sakupwanya also graced the tournament which had six fights on the undercard.