State-assisted funeral for Major General Chanakira

Africa Moyo

Deputy News Editor

President Mnangagwa has granted a State-assisted funeral for the late Major General (Retired) Godfrey Chanakira.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Chanakira died at West End Hospital in Harare on Thursday after suffering from a heart condition.

In a statement last night, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Mr Regis Chikowore said: “. . . please note that further to His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa’s condolence message to the Chanakira family, His Excellency has in the same breath directed that the late Major General be granted a State-assisted funeral.”

In his condolence message yesterday, President Mnangagwa said he received the news of Maj Gen (Rtd) Chanakira’s death with a deep sense of shock and grief.

He said the late General’s life was characterised not only by his simplicity, honesty, humility and an affectionate smile that he wore always when he greeted people, but also by exceptional courage, bravery, seriousness and performance regardless of the task at hand.

“He will be remembered for the great sacrifices he made for his beloved country alongside other war veterans, past and present, during the period of the armed liberation struggle, for exemplary service in the Zimbabwe National Army, and for his action-oriented leadership in the civil service.

“The decorated soldier will be sorely missed by all of us for his different roles in the attainment of our country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for being such a great patriot,” said the President.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Chanakira, whose Chimurenga name was Cde Garikai Musavengana, was a Permanent Secretary in the Office of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at the time of his death.

President Mnangagwa said Maj Gen Chanakira (Rtd) leaves behind an enviable history of supreme sacrifice and national commitment in serving his country from the time he joined the liberation struggle in 1975, followed by a professional career in the army where he rose through the ranks from Private in 1980 to Major General in 2017.