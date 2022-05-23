Star FM awards live up to billing

Lastword Musekiwa

Arts Correspondent

There was plenty of glitz and glamour at the just ended Star FM Listeners’ Choice Awards held over the weekend, which featured a star-studded line-up of performers.

Hosted by Miss V Candy and ran under the theme #TurnItUp, the fourth edition of the music awards,held at the Zimpapers Radio House Gardens, saw talented dancehall heavyweight Carrington Chiwadzwa popularly known as Nutty O, being the biggest winner with five awards.

The Vroom hit maker won, the Listeners’ Choice Song of the Year, Best Song of the Year and Best Zimdancehall Song with Handipere Power, Album of the Year with Mustard Seed, and also the Best Male Artist award.

Posting on his socials, Nutty O said: “My heartfelt gratitude to each and every person who voted on each category. This is yet another gesture of affirmation from you to ABX. You keep me believing by believing in me, you keep me inspired and encouraged to music with heart from the heart. These awards are a pure reflection of your love and support for this man,” he said.

Gospel sensation Mambo Dhuterere’s collaboration with Botswana’s singer Zolasko, won two gongs, for best the Best Gospel Song and the Best Collaboration award, while Fusion 5 Mangwiro outfit won two awards for Best R&B Song Kuhope and Best Duo or Group. Some of the artistes who performed at the awards ceremony include Mwenje Mathole, Sylent Nqo, Dhadza D, King Shaddy, Karizma and many more.

Star FM is celebrating its tenth anniversary of broadcasting next month, under the theme X-tremeRadio and the awards honoured ten music brands that have grown with the station to become household names. These accolades were given to Nutty O, Tamy Moyo, Takura, Freeman, Janet Manyowa, Minister Mahendere, Gemma Griffiths, Tocky Vibes, Ex-Q and Enzol Ishall.

Sam Mataure was awarded the Lifetime Achievement gong.

The first edition of the awards was held in 2019 to honour local artistes, who are excelling in different genres.

Here is the full list of winners:

BEST RNB SONG — Fusion 5 Mangwiro (Kuhope)

BEST HIP HOP SONG — Holy Ten (WakatukaAmai)

BEST SONG BY A ZIMBABWEAN IN THE DIASPORA — Julian King (Ndomudawo)

BEST HOUSE/AMAPIANO — Roki (Screenshot)

BEST AFRICAN POP SONG — ExQ (Nezvangu)

BEST SUNGURA — DT Bio Mudimba

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL SONG — Nutty O (Handipere Power)

BEST GOSPEL SONG — Mambo Dhuterere ftZolasko (Hameni Hlebanna)

BEST PRODUCER — DJ Tamuka

BEST NEWCOMER — Kae Chaps

BEST COLLABORATION — Mambo Dhuterere ftZolasko (Hameni Hlebana)

BEST DUO OR GROUP — Fusion 5 Mangwiro

BEST SONG OF THE YEAR — Nutty O (HandiperePower)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR — Nutty O (Mustard Seed)

BEST FEMALE ARTIST — Tamy Moyo

BEST MALE ARTIST — Nutty O

LISTENERS CHOICE SONG OF THE YEAR — Nutty O (Handipere Power)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD — Sam Mataure