Indonesian firm wants to partner NRZ

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his delegation being shown processes at a State-owned railway company in Indonesia . The company has expressed interest in partnering NRZ in its modernisation project.

Mukudzei Chingwere in JAKARTA, Indonesia

INDONESIA’s State-owned railway company has expressed interest in partnering the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) in a deal that could finally see the revitalisation and modernisation of the country’s rail company.

Logistics, particularly the railway line, is a key business enabler and the Second Republic is prioritising NRZ’s revival to give wings to President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

PT Len – Indonesia’s railway company – alerted to the economic revival going on in Zimbabwe, took advantage of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s presence here to pitch their proposal for NRZ.

They are not the first company to make a move for a partnership with THE NRZ but the previous suitors failed to convince Government.

“I understand that you (PT Len) are one of the companies that have expressed interest to partner with the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) in its rail rehabilitation project with your focus on rail signalling which you have shown us,” said VP Chiwenga after a familiarisation tour of PT Len.

“I want to assure you that the relevant authorities are considering your submissions. The railway rehabilitation project is important for the revival of our economy.

“We want a strong railway system that is efficient to facilitate movement of our exports and imports to and from the coasts as we are a landlocked country”.

The Vice President said he was particularly impressed with the company’s capacity in rail signalling systems, defence electronics, information and technology and navigation systems.

The company also enjoys a foothold in renewable energy, and there are various possible areas of collaboration if the company presents a proposal that meets Zimbabwe’s expectations.

“We hope that a team from PT LEN and its partners in the rail sector, PT INKA and PT WIKA, will visit Zimbabwe for a Scoping Mission to assess the status of the existing rail system and specific needs for revitalising the rail network in the country,” said VP Chiwenga.

PT Len’s director of business and co-operation, Mr Wahyu Sofiadi, is optimistic of a win-win collaboration between his company and NRZ.

“Hopefully it can be a good collaboration for all and also strengthen our spirit and co-operation as Asian-African Solidarity,” he said.

“Zimbabwe has a strategic position in the railway sector because it is used as a route for the surrounding countries.

“For the renewable energy sector, Zimbabwe is an area with a high intensity of sun exposure. Both are suitable for the development of railway technology and solar power plants”.

The company has been supplying technological products such as train simulators, signalling systems, telecommunications, power and substations for the railway system.

PT Len’s subsidiaries also provide services, products and systems for Solar Power Generation, providing another area for further collaboration with Zimbabwean entities.