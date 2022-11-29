Stanbic bags another CSR award

Business Reporter

Leading financial services provider, Stanbic Bank, has bagged another Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award, cementing its status as a bank with an unwavering commitment towards supporting the community in which it operates.

The Standard Bank Group’s subsidiary was recognised by Corporate Social Responsibility Network Zimbabwe (CSRNZ) at the 6th Zimbabwe National Responsibility Business and CSR Awards 2022 recently.

CSRZN executive director, Willard Razawo, said Stanbic was recognised for making a positive impact in the communities through innovative and sustainable CSR activities.

Mr Razawo said Stanbic’s CSR initiatives were carefully structured to not only support communities, but also aligned to national targets such as achieving middle income status by 2030.

“Stanbic Bank was among the winners who were carefully selected and evaluated. Some of the factors considered included its commitment to invest in CSR in addition to having measurable evidence of innovation, impact and scalability with demonstrable, long-term commitment to sustainable transformation,” said Mr Razawo.

He said the level of investment and stakeholder engagement were some of the attributes that saw Stanbic Bank scoop the top CSR award.

Stanbic Bank’s team in charge of handling CSI, led by head brand and marketing, Mr Palmer Mugavha and marketing manager – sponsorship, events and CSI, Ms Lucy Dlodlo, were recognised for spearheading the initiatives.

Mr Razawo said Mr Mugavha was recognised for being the face of Stanbic’s CSR initiatives whose role is ensuring that these initiatives leave a lasting impression on the beneficiaries.

“While Mr Mugavha does not work alone there is no doubt that he played a key role in ensuring that the bank undertook these initiatives and worked tirelessly to ensure that they were implemented. Lucy, on the other hand worked round the clock to see these initiatives come to fruition. So, we saw it fitting to not only reward the bank but also its foot soldiers in as far as CSR is concerned,” said Mr Razawo.

Stanbic Bank’s initiatives span Health and sanitation, education and sports ranging from construction and renovation of health facilities, construction of classroom blocks, bursaries as well as meeting the needs of the underprivileged of the community.