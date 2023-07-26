Stakes raised in mega-dollar ED Cup

Tadious Manyepo recently in WEDZA

THE stakes have been raised in the ED Cup football and netball tournaments currently underway in Wedza with the best footballer billed to walk away with a brand-new car in individual prizes .

The jamboree with which over 2000 participants have taken part is being held in honour of the development work being undertaken by President Mnangagwa in the country.

It is being bankrolled by Wedza South legislator Tino Machakaire, who is also the deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

Only four football teams and as many netball sides are still standing following some cagey quarter-final contests last weekend.

All the teams eliminated at this stage saw each of their players pocketing a cool US$200 cash.

And the player who is going to dwarf others in the tournament will drive away a Honda Fit vehicle on the final day of the tournament scheduled for August 13 at a venue still to be determined.

In football, Chisasike (Ushe Ward) sweated their way to book a semi-final date against Goneso after eliminating Goto, Chigondo and Dendenyore at Gumbonzvanda Grounds.

Chisasike faced neighbours Goto in a fierce contest which saw goals coming late in the second half.

After falling behind with 10 minutes before full time, Chisasike, bounced back in style with Courage Chakudunga, Kudakwashe Chari and Kudzai Chirume scoring in quick succession to settle the match.

Chisasike would beat Chigondo 11-10 on penalties after the game ended goalless.

Chigondo had outsmarted hosts Dendenyore in a penalty shoot-out to book a date with Chisasike.

The latter will now play Goneso in the semi-finals on August 6 with the winners facing either Sadza or Maware who face-off in the other semi-final tie.

Goto will battle Goneso in the netball semi-final with the winners taking on the victors between Shumba and Warikandwa who play the other last four tie.

One of the organisers of the tournament Lewis Musonza, who is a DCC Youth Chairman for Zanu PF in Wedza said the contest is meant to fight social ills in Wedza.

“The idea is to fight drug abuse, child marriages, unplanned pregnancies and crime in Wedza,” said Musonza.

“Besides that, we want to make sure that even at this level, sport can still reward everyone that wants to be involved.

“We have paid thousands of United States Dollars to the players already. Those eliminated and those still in the tournament.

“The competition is very encouraging if you ask me. There are a lot of players who have been identified by big teams who will be going up there”.

Tournament sponsor Machakaire revealed there will be a Honda Fit vehicle for the best player in this tournament.

“We reward excellency of course. This is a tournament to honour and appreciate the outstanding works by President Mnangagwa and everything should be top class.

“The best player will drive away a brand-new Honda Fit vehicle while there will also be lots of individual prizes”.

Winning teams in both the netball and football competitions are to get motor bikes while the runners-up will be rewarded with bicycles on top of cash prizes.