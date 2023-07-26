Platinum test for Bosso

Innocent Kurira, in BULAWAYO

HIGHLANDERS’ trip to Ngezi Platinum Stars this Sunday is being billed as a clash between the two teams most capable of lifting the Castle Lager Premier League title this season.

There is no denying that this is the biggest game of the weekend as the two leading teams in the championship go head to head.

Bosso go into the highly anticipated clash four points clear at the top of the table.

Ngezi Platinum in second place has an opportunity to reduce the gap to a single point.

They have an opportunity to make sure Bosso, who are in good form, do not gain further ground as the first half of the season comes to a close this weekend. One thing for certain, Bosso will remain top of the table ahead of the mid-season “break” regardless of the result on Sunday.

Furthermore, Bosso have gone 16 games unbeaten in the league and are on a five-game winning streak. They appear to be the team to beat in the league and they could make a big statement of their title winning credentials if they manage to get maximum points against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

A stalemate will also not be a bad result for Highlanders judging from the calibre of the opponent.

For Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito, the high stakes game is just like any other game which they hope to win.

“It’s second versus first but to us it is just a normal game of three points,” said Brito soon after registering a crucial victory over Manica Diamonds on Sunday.

Bosso have managed to stitch together five wins on the trot, while Ngezi Platinum stuttered in recent outings. Before last weekend’s 1-0 win over Cranborne Bullets, Ngezi Platinum had been win-less in two matches.

They were held to a goalless draw by new boys Sheasham before they lost 0-1 to Tonderai Ndiraya’s struggling Simba Bhora.

It is always difficult to predict between Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum. In the two meetings between the two leading teams last season, Bosso managed to salvage a 1-1 draw at Baobab courtesy of an equaliser from Godfrey Makaruse that cancelled out Leslie Kashitigu earlier strike.

At Barbourfields, they played to a nil all stalemate.

In other matches scheduled for this weekend, Dynamos will return to Barbourfields Stadium to face unpredictable Yadah. DeMbare will be hoping to recover from last weekend’s morale-deflating 1-0 loss at the hands of minnows GreenFuel at Gibbo. Defending champions FC Platinum will play host to Sheasham in what also promises to be a thrilling Midlands derby at Mandava on Saturday.

Sheasham are now under the tutelage of ex-FC Platinum championship winning coach Lizwe Sweswe. The recently-appointed Sheasham coach, with two draws to his name so far, will count on his tried and tested veterans William Stima and Kuda Musharu to lead the youngsters.

The Gweru community is rallying behind the team and would love to see the side retain Premiership status in their debut season.

Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN) will broadcast the match between Chicken Inn and Hwange at Luveve Stadium on Saturday as well as the Dynamos game against Yadah the next day in Bulawayo.

Black Rhinos will be eager to give Saul Chaminuka a home win at their adopted Bata home ground when they take on Simba Bhora. Giants CAPS United will travel to Mandava for a date against Herentals on Sunday.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Hwange (Luveve) Manica Diamonds v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo), ZPC Kariba v Cranborne Bullets (Nyamhunga), FC Platinum v Sheasham (Mandava)

Sunday: Ngezi Platinum v Highlanders (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Simba Bhora (Bata Stadium), Dynamos v Yadah (Barbourfields), Triangle v GreenFuel (Gibbo), Herentals v CAPS United (Mandava)