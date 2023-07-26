Blaq Diamond bound for Kadoma

Arts Reporter

South African Afro-pop duo, Blaq Diamond, is expected in Zimbabwe ahead of their performance at the inaugural Jest Festival taking place at Odyssey Hotel this Saturday.

The duo of Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa, both born in 1994, is billed to share the stage with local musicians, Ammara Brown, Nutty O and, Zimdancehall sensation, Uncle Epaton.

Being one of the major highlights in showbiz in the City of Gold, the event, which parades the best of South Africa and Zimbabwean youthful talent, is a must-attend.

Show coordinator, Kudzaishe “DeeNosh” Matondo, said it was all systems go.

“We do expect our South African visitors (Blaq Diamond) later this week ahead of their performance on Saturday.

“I have worked with the duo before and they have performed in Harare, Gweru and, Bulawayo on previous occasions that we have hosted,” he said.

“This time around we decided to bring them to Kadoma so that they can mix and mingle with fans in the City of Gold.

“The demand for tickets is high and we are confident they will certainly fill up The Odyssey Hotel, which is famed for hosting international acts.”

Dee Nosh was upbeat the festival will serve its purpose of promoting youthful musicians who are now calling the shots in showbiz.

“Trends are changing in showbiz and youngsters have literally taken over the show.

“It’s very refreshing and encouraging when youngsters are calling the shots as is the case with Blaq Diamond, our own Nutty O who has done some big collaborations with big artists both in Zimbabwe and overseas.

“As for Ammara, she keeps on evolving and she is now a role model to other young girls that nothing is impossible.

“We also have Uncle Epaton on the line-up, which is commendable to say the least,” he said.

Meanwhile, VVIP tickets going for US$50 have been released.

“We have received calls from the big spenders who expressed interest in the show.

“Some of them have vowed to take up tables and we decided to create a VVIP section to ensure they enjoy the proceedings in their own enclosure.

“Since we are known for our hospitality in Kadoma, we can’t afford to disappoint our fans,” he said.

Over the years, Kadoma has proved to be an entertainment hub, hosting international acts.

Last year, the venue hosted Makhadzi and Mafikizolo during the Kadoma Music Festival.

Superstar Jah Prayzah also graced the event and thrilled fans.

Early this year, Congolese rhumba giant, Koffi Olomide performed in Kadoma where he left fans clamouring for more.

Plans are already underway to host the 2023 edition of the Kadoma Music Festival.

An international act is expected to grace the annual musical fete, which has propelled Kadoma to the limelight.

Local acts from other genres like sungura, mbira and gospel have also performed at the venue, thanks to Dee Nosh and his partners in showbiz.

The award-winning club wheel-spinner turned promotes is known for hosting success events.

The inaugural Kadoma July Fest is his latest offering.