St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum set for November

Herald Reporter

The global cultural event, IX St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum – “Forum of United Cultures” will be held in Russia from 16 – 18 November 2023.

The Forum is a unique venue for meetings, professional dialogue, translation of the most important ideas, and strategic solutions, including Russian policy statements for humanitarian issues.

It is organised of the Forum are the Russian Federation’s Government, Ministry of Culture and the Government of Saint Petersburg.

Activities at the Forum will focus on international cooperation, mutual enrichment of cultures, and bridging differences via the consolidation of creative forces taking place within the Forum’s framework.

The main goal of the event is to introduce the latest trends to the professional community, review the most urgent current issues, and provide space for working out solutions that will affect the everyday activities of the cultural community in Russ

“The Forum transforms from the venue for discussions into the space for taking decisions. Its main focal area is the issues of global cultural processes. At the same time, special attention is paid to a look into the future and the unique role of culture in resolving conflicts.

“Within the framework of the Forum, leading cultural figures and government representatives will exchange ideas, discuss trends and topical issues of the development of the modern cultural environment,” said the Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe’s statement.

“The heads of delegations were invited to consider the possibility of speaking as speakers at dialogue events on the main thematic areas: Knowledge of history through culture, Is artificial intelligence a threat or a boon to culture and Traditional culture as the foundation for building a civilized society.

“The Forum will create a unique opportunity for professional exchange of views, reaching agreements on joint creative initiatives aimed at preserving and popularizing the best examples of world cultural heritage and developing international cultural dialogue based on the principles of mutual understanding and mutual respect.”

Russia’s top officials are expected to participate in the events.

One of the key events will be a meeting of ministers of culture of foreign countries and heads of international organizations. According to its results, it is planned to adopt a declaration.

“This document will be important in terms of confirming the interest of the international community in the further development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

“The draft declaration reflects the provisions of a number of multilateral documents that were previously adopted by the UN (including UNESCO), the Group of Twenty, the Russia-Africa and BRICS summits,” said the Embassy.

“In particular, the project is based on the definition of culture as a concept that includes not only art and literature, but also a way of life, a system of values, traditions and beliefs, emphasizes the need to recognize culture as a global public good, confirms that culture is the most important factor in national development, forming the will of peoples to freedom, independence and sovereign choice of a model development.”

The document is intended to confirm the unifying agenda of the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum – the “Forum of United Cultures”, the importance

of a depoliticized dialogue in the field of culture.

“In this context, foreign partners are invited to participate in the formation of a common international infrastructure necessary to support the national branches of culture and art of the participating countries of the Forum, as well as to ensure the development of their multifaceted cultural cooperation.”