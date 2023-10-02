Man kills step daughter after the mother left her in his custody

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A 47-year-old Gweru man has been arrested after he strangled his one-year old step-daughter left in his custody by the mother as she went to a nearby borehole to fetch water.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said police have since arrested the step dad Itai Ticharwa following the incident over the weekend in Mkoba Village 4.

The body of the girl has been taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for a post-mortem.