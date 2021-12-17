SRC appoint ZIFA restructuring committee

17 Dec, 2021 - 11:12 0 Views
0 Comments
SRC appoint ZIFA restructuring committee

The Herald

Grace Chingoma
Senior Sports Reporter

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has appointed a nine-member ZIFA Restructuring Committee that has been tasked with the administration of football adhering to best practices.

The committee was revealed by SRC board chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa during a virtual media briefing this morning.

The committee will be chaired by business executive and lawyer Blessing Rugara.

The other members are Zimpapers board chairman and sports expert, Tommy Sithole, who spent 12 years working for the International Olympic Committee, bankers Desmund Ali and Joel Gombera, former Zimbabwe Olympic Committee chief executive Anna Mguni, former CAPS United administrator Joyce Kapota, Rudo Mugandani, Brian Busani Moyo and Charles Sibanda.

Mlotshwa said the new committee is not going to replace the suspended ZIFA board.

He said the ZIFA secretariat will continue to run the day-to-day affairs of football.

The ZIFA board was suspended by the SRC, the regulator of sports, last month.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting