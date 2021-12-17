‘Local firms get priority for State work’

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zimbabwean companies exhibiting honesty, professionalism, skills and talent will continue to be given priority for Government programmes and capital spending in line with the policies to use domestic resources and expertise to the maximum, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

Speaking during the memorial service of the late national hero Dr Joel Biggie Matiza at his home in Harare, the President said Dr Matiza was a firm believer in the “none but ourselves” model of development, a key tenet of the Second Republic.

The national hero had been an advocate of the professional competencies and abilities of Zimbabwean companies when it came to undertaking complex national projects, benchmarked with world class standards.

The late Dr Matiza was Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister when he died on January 22 from Covid-19 complications and was buried at the National Heroes Acre.

“To our local companies, I assure you that my Government will continue to entrust you with greater responsibility in nation building, across all sectors of the economy.

“Continue with the good work that you have shown to date. As I have promised, hard honest work, professionalism, skills and talent will be rewarded by my administration.

“I call upon our contractors to speedily complete the ongoing infrastructure projects. The tradition of needless complaining, finger pointing, and excuses is not part of the culture of the Second Republic. My Government is about results, action and progressive dialogue which advance the national interests,” President Mnangagwa said.

The late Dr Matiza, the President said, had died during the peak period of his political and professional career and that as Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister, his able stewardship and clarity of purpose; saw him skilfully coordinate the modernisation and construction of key national infrastructure.

Notable projects being implemented by local companies that were initiated by Dr Matiza include the widening and upgrading of the Beitbridge-Harare Highway as well as the ongoing Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme which he had set up.

The President described the late Dr Matiza as a proponent of black empowerment and a humble and hardworking professional who was also a versatile coordinator with great foresight.

“As such, Cde Matiza was always available and ready to deploy his competencies and skill-set for the benefit of our beloved country.

“Taking a leaf from the life of Cde Matiza, I challenge our people at all levels, both locally and abroad, to be available for deployment and to use their skills and experiences to accelerate the sustainable development agenda of our country.

“Zimbabweans are known to be a hardworking people. However, in keeping with our mantra ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’; this hard work ethic must be expressed towards building our own country. Zimbabweans have the primary obligation to build Zimbabwe, their mother land,” President Mnangagwa said.

The President took the opportunity to continue pressing Zimbabweans to be vigilant against Covid-19, whose infection rate is rising, and reiterated his calls for all Zimbabweans to take advantage of Government’s free vaccination programme and get vaccinated.

The late Dr Matiza’s sister, Mrs Mugugu, said: “He was our friend, he was our father, he was a fellow comrade. He used to tell us all about Zanu PF and what he experienced during the war.”

His wife Lilian said: “I am an average person but he knew well how to pull me out of my section to make sure we were together. He was a great husband and he made me know Jesus.”