Southern Africa former liberation movements meet

Some of the delegates attending the 11th Summit of the Former Liberation Movements in Victoria Falls

Joseph Madzimure in Victoria Falls

FORMER liberation movements from southern Africa have converged in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe to discuss issues affecting them including fighting neo-colonialism and tackling Western interference.

Zimbabwe’s Zanu PF, South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC), Botswana’s Democratic Party, Mozambique’s Frelimo, Tanzania’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi Angola’s People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), and Namibia’s South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) are part of the meeting.

Secretary Generals of the liberation movements are participating in the meeting.

Zanu PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu who is chairing the meeting said the former liberation movements of Southern Africa should stand firm and continue strengthening their bond in defence of the liberation struggle.

“No divisions will succeed for what binds us is more than what can ever separate us. The band is sticking together,” said Dr Mpofu.

The summit is being held under the theme: “Unity, Collaboration, and Defence of Liberation gains against neo-colonialism.”

“We are the parties that stood for our people when we were under subjugation by the imperialists.

“We fought and brought independence to our respective countries. It was a collective effort; and we should always act as a collective unit” said Dr Mpofu.

The former liberation movements, Dr Mpofu said, will forge ahead with finishing the work of realising the dreams of Pan-Africanism as espoused by Dr Kwame Nkurumah and using the ideology set forth by Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Preparations for the summit of Heads of State and Government are underway

“We risk being infiltrated if we are apart. We have to work together as a unit. It is therefore, my hope that our meeting will be fruitful and will meet its objective and result in some important resolutions,” said Dr Mpofu.

Also present were secretary generals from sister revolutionary parties such as Cde Fikile Mbalula of ANC South Africa; Ambassador Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi of Chama Cha Mapinduzi Tanzania; Cde Roque Silva Samuel of Frelimo Mozambique; Cde Paulo Pombolo of MPLA – Angola, Cde Sophia Shaningwa of Swapo Namibia, and Cde Kavis Kario of BDP Botswana.