Diverse religions should foster peace and harmony

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Diverse religions should come together and ensure peace and harmony prevail worldwide, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) Chairman Hee Lee has said.

HWPL, an international peace Non-Governmental Organisation, held its 8th annual commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) on March 14 at its peace training institute in Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

The event was held under the theme “Building the Minds of Peace: Promoting Institutional Peace via Intercultural Dialogue and Understanding.”

In his remarks, Chairman Lee said it was important that people, the world over communicate, cooperate, and help each other regardless of religion.

“Different religions should come together, learn each other’s values and become one by comparative study on scriptures. Religious communities should practice faith based on scriptures, so they can live with humanity on this earth.

“We must create a world where people communicate, cooperate, and help each other regardless of religion,” he said.

In 2023 alone, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Israel-Hamas war, and numerous international disputes claimed the lives of over 33 000 civilians and displaced millions.

Since the DPCW’s proclamation on March 14, 2016, HWPL has consistently held annual commemorative ceremonies to advocate for the institutionalisation of peace.

This year’s event gathered at least 12 500 distinguished experts from diverse fields including politics, legal, religious, educational, media, and representatives from women and youth sectors, both online and in person.

Drafted in collaboration with international legal specialists from 15 countries, the DPCW comprises 10 articles and 38 clauses. It outlines the principles and tools necessary to prevent and resolve conflicts, cultivate a peaceful global society, and define clear roles for individuals, communities, and nations in achieving lasting peace.

President of the Daegak Buddhism Jogye Order in South Korea, Ven Beopsan said: “Intercultural dialogue and understanding can be found at HWPL’s World Alliance of Religions’ Peace Office. The root of religion is one and its meaning is a truly noble value.”

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Vidura Wickramanayaka said: “The commitment and dedication shown in the pursuit of peace projects have not only been commendable but have also laid the foundation for a more harmonious world. The tireless efforts of individuals and organisations working towards the common goal of ending war and fostering understanding among nations are truly inspiring.”