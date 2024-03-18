Athletics competition roars into life

Sports Reporter

TEAM Zimbabwe member, Leeford Zuze is confident they will rise to the occasion as the athletics competition gets underway at the African Games in Accra, Ghana today.

The Games are running until March 23.

The athletics team left for Ghana last Thursday ahead of the competition that begins today.

First on track would be the pair of Ngoni Makusha and Dickson Kamungeremu in the 100m Heats scheduled for the morning session.

Gerren Muwishi, who is the athletics team captain, Artwell Simon and Zuze are up for the 400m Heats while Kelvin Chiku is competing in the 800m later in the day.

“I am hoping for a podium finish. I am aiming for a bronze or silver. If I get gold, that will be a bonus.

“I am also part of the 4x400m relay team and I promise that we will give our best to get a medal as well as in the 4x100m relay,” said Zuze.

They will be hoping to progress to the semi-final from today’s heats.

The 100m semi-final will take place later in the day.