South Korea impressed with economic potential

President Mnangagwa converses with the Republic of Korea’s Trade, Industry and Energy Minister and Special Envoy Mr Dukgeun Ahn at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda.

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe’s economic potential anchored on its natural endowment has charmed Republic of Korea with the Asian country’s top Government official calling for deepening of economic ties for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Republic of Korea’s Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Dukgeun Ahn met President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday where they held discussions on how to deepen cooperation capitalising on each other’s potential.

They also discussed Republic of Korea’s bid to host the World Expo 2030.

Briefing journalists after meeting President Mnangagwa, Minister Ahn said his country was keen to enhance trade with Zimbabwe.

“There is potential on Zimbabwe in terms of economic growth, I hope to be able to deepen economic and trade relationship with this country. As I said, Zimbabwe has strong potential and we see important opportunities in this country and we want our companies and industry to see this potential and develop economic trade relationship more in the future,” said Minister Ahn.

He said businesses from both countries should be inspired by his visit to Zimbabwe as a testimony of great potential of trade.

“Indeed I got signal from the President, Zimbabwe is the first country in Africa that I have visited during my term and I hope that this will send good signal to the business community from both Republic of Korea and Zimbabwe for our future cooperation,” he said. He said they were equally hoping for support from Zimbabwe for their bid to host the World Expo 2030.

“If you agree with our vision about our expo campaign, where we will be sharing our value with the world, we hope that Zimbabwe can support us,” he said.

The Republic of Korea and Zimbabwe established their diplomatic relations in 1994 and the Korean government opened its embassy in Harare, in 1995.

The two countries have developed cordial and practical cooperation in diverse areas.

Early this year Foreign Affairs and International Trade, permanent Ambassador James Manzou visited the Asian country where he met senior Government officials, captains of industry among other stakeholders as part of efforts to boost trade.

Ambassador Manzou went on a two-day diplomatic tour focusing on the promotion of trade, investment and development cooperation between the two countries.

He paid a courtesy call on that country’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choi Youngsam, held diplomatic consultations with Ms Kim Eun-jeong, who is the director-general for African and Middle-East Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The country was on a policy thrust of consolidating and re-affirming existing bilateral relations, engagement of new countries to establish ties, and re-engagement with countries that had imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is still calling for the unconditional removal of these unilateral and unwarranted sanctions.

Republic of Korea is one of the four countries that have submitted competing candidatures to organise World Expo 2030.

Besides Korea (Busan) others countries include, Italy (Rome), Ukraine (Odesa) and Saudi Arabia (Riyadh) and the project examination phase for World Expo 2030 is currently underway, with each candidate having submitted a detailed candidature dossier to Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) whose member states will elect the host in November this year on a principle of one country one vote.

World Expos, officially known as International Registered Exhibitions, are global gatherings of nations addressing universal challenges of the time and the global events offer a journey inside a chosen theme through engaging and immersive activities.

Taking place every five years and lasting up to six months, World Expos welcome tens of millions of visitors, allow countries to build extraordinary pavilions, and transform the host city for years to come.

The most recent World Expo, Expo 2020 Dubai took place under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, and received over 24 million visitors.

World Expo 2030 also has a special meaning as it will be held in the year of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.