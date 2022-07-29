Six farmers killed in road traffic accidents

Crime Reporter

SIX farmers died on Wednesday night and 25 others were injured when two lorries which were carrying avocados and bananas separately overturned along the Rusape-Nyanga Road.

The two lorries were heading to the markets in Harare.

One overturned near the 50km peg while the other accident occurred at the 76km peg between 10pm and 11pm on Wednesday. The first accident, according to the police, involved a Mercedes Benz truck that was ferrying 16 people.

The truck had a burst tyre near the 50km peg and the driver lost control.

He failed to negotiate a curve near a shopping centre called London Stores and the truck overturned. Six people died on the spot while eight others were injured. The injured were taken to Bonda Mission Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accidents saying the names of the deceased were still under wraps.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the second accident occurred near the 76km peg in Baringa area when the driver of a DAF truck avocados and bananas, failed to negotiate a curve and overturned.

Some 17 passengers were injured.

He said of the 17, five of them are in critical conditions and they were all taken to Nyanga District Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have also reported another fatal road traffic accident which occurred on Tuesday around 4.30am in which one person died while seven others were injured at the 56km peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road.

A Honda Aria vehicle which had five passengers on board and a Nissan NP300 with one passenger on board were involved in a head-on collision.

Police in Makuti, Mashonaland West province are also investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a truck hit a victim on Tuesday at around 5.50am at the 289km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road.