Hope as Zisco revival gathers momentum

Midlands Bureau

There has been growing hope among the Redcliff community as the revival of former Steel giant, Zisco Steel takes shape.

Closed for over a decade, Zisco Steel in Redcliff was once one of the largest steel giant in Southern Africa, producing over one million tonnes of steel annually with around 8 000 workers.

There has been however progress on efforts being made by the Second Republic towards its revival with the new Investor, Kuvimba Mining House announcing on Tuesday that they have identified a Germany- based firm, SMS Group to provide technical and financial support. Former Zisco workers who spoke to The Herald on Wednesday said they were happy with the progress made so far and hoped they can get back to work soon.

“Under the Second Republic, there has been a remarkable progress towards resuscitating this company which was the back borne of not only Kwekwe and the Midlands economy but the country as a whole,” said Mr Benedict Moyo, a former Ziscosteel workers committee chairperson.

Mr Moyo said the community of Redcliff has been struggling following the demise of ZiscoSteel adding that the company’s revival was good news.

“Its good news its everyone’s hope here that this company is up and running once more and we keep our fingers crossed,” he said.

Another former worker, Mr Lameck Mpofu said the company was still owing them and its resuscitation meant they would get their money.

“It’s our prayer that this company be resuscitated so that there is production again it means we will get back our jobs and money which the company still owes us,” he said.

Chief Njelele of Gokwe who spent over 15 years working at Zisco Steel said its resuscitation will be a major score for the Second Republic.

“Zisco Steel is no joke, it is an economy booster. Its resuscitation is everyone’s hope,” he said.

Ms Letty Ndlela a local vendor said she also hopes for a better life after the reopening of Zisco.

“Since the talk of its revival I have visited the company twice to drop my curriculum vitae and I am hoping to get a job there, even as a general hand,” she said.

Redcliff Mayor, Councillor Clayton Masiyatswa said they were also happy with the efforts being made towards the reopening of Zisco Steel.

Once a promising town, Redcliff Municipality has been struggling since the demise of Zisco Steel.

The community has been faced with perennial water changes and was fast turning into a ghost town.

Recently, the local authority surrendered over water management to Kwekwe City after it failed to run the water reticulation on its own.