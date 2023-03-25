Sista Kessia the soothsayer, healer and dancer

Lifestyle Reporter

THIS energy goddess is a bit special.

A favourite of many both on the small screen and live on stage, 42-year-old Kessia Masona makes sure she delivers with absolute finesse.

She can easily adapt in any arts genre.

Be it theatre, dance, music, spoken word, film or television, she has proved her mettle.

Kessia’s calling is no doubt in arts as she continues to touch the hearts of many with her amazing exploits.

A dance virtuoso in her own right, she doesn’t need to rehearse and has never disappointed on stage.

Whether she attends an event as a gate-crasher or on invitation, you won’t notice the difference.

This is an area where Kessia has made a name for herself in the last 22 years.

However, she has a calling many people didn’t know.

This calling will certainly surprise many of her followers even though she didn’t want to disclose it.

Sista Kessia, as the multi-talented artist is fondly known, is a soothsayer and healer.

Morally, we hope that those she assisted will soon come forward and give her flowers while she is still alive.

“When I was five years old, I could foretell future events through dreams and everything I dreamt of came to pass,” she says.

Kessia believes she is anointed as she possesses powers to heal the sick and tormented souls.

“I think I have magical powers because I have been helping a lot of people in my life,” she said. “I have noticed that each time that I pass through a certain person who is either sick or in need of prayers, I’m told to stop and help the person.

“I once met a woman in town whose child was not breastfeeding and when I tried to pass her, the word told me to stop and help her. I pulled her aside and prayed. She was surprised when the baby started crying for milk and she breastfed the kid and left.”

On another occasion, recalls Kessia, she met a tailor who was unwell.

“I once came across a certain woman who was nursing a wound on her leg as a result of operating the sewing machine,” she said. “Then the woman was really in pain and when I saw her, the word told me to stop and pray for her.

“After our prayer, she wound disappeared and I was also shocked that I possess such powers. I have also assisted a number of prominent people that I would not mention by names for professional reasons.”

A close friend to the late mbira musician Mbuya Stella Chiweshe, Kessia says she was once told of her visit to Zimbabwe in her sleep.

“I worked closely with the late Mbuya Stella Chiwese who used to give me tasks to perform at our trust,” she said. “I had a dream of her coming home and when I called her she confirmed she was indeed coming home to meet her family.”

On her source of power, Kessia says she doesn’t know where she gets the anointing.

“It’s unfortunate that I don’t even go to church now because I am confused whether I belong to Christianity or African traditional religion,” she said. “I think I am just like biblical Daniel who was sent to help by God. I don’t believe that I should advertise my work, but simply go and help people when tasked to do so.

“I don’t even demand payment when I help someone because I know that the Lord will reward me.”

Kessia, whose new calling will certainly make her tracked by the sick and those in despair, thinks she might be a spirit medium.

“I used to have my aunt called Kessia who joined the liberation struggle, but was shot dead during the ceasefire celebrations,” she said. “I heard that she said I was supposed to be named after her and there are rituals that were supposed to be done, but unfortunately, fear of the unknown continues to haunt me.

“I don’t know whether to follow her orders or not because she was indeed a soothsayer as well. Nowadays, it is hard to follow some of the beliefs as some of my family members are busy with something else.”

Kessia said she receives shows from different organisations.

“To be honest, I have never lacked for the past 22 years as a professional artiste,” she said. “I sometimes receive offers from nowhere and I now believe that I am a bit special. It’s only God and the ancestors who know our needs and we need to continue worshipping them, I won’t forsake my roots.”

Back to her known talent as a dancer and singer, Kessia says it runs in the family’s bloodline.

“I come from a family of dancers and arts loving people,” she said. “I have a cousin who is a member of the ZPCS Band and another one in the ZDF. My late father Linos Masona who died in 2022 was a school teacher and also a good dancer. At one point, he impressed the late President Mugabe during a State function after he danced his heart out.

“In my case, I was called Yondo Sister when I was growing up in Marondera. I can dance to any type of music because I have that calling.”

Known for ever exuding confidence and her energy sapping performances on stage, Kessia says she takes her work seriously.

“It’s fun to note that I don’t take alcohol or smoke,” she said. “I got a spirit which guides me on stage. I always tell myself to give it all when I take to the stage because that’s where my bread is baked. It’s also funny because I have chest problems, but still I don’t feel any pain when I perform on stage. To be honest I feel nothing and this has kept me going.”

Besides dancing, Kessia is equally a talented actress having starred in several theatre productions, movies and documentaries.

“I have featured in several plays such as ‘Waiters’ by the late Walter Mparutsa, ‘The New Dawn’, ‘Soul City’, ‘The Fools Day’, ‘Warriors’ among other plays,” she said. “In the series The Fools Day, I played the role of a fool and the concept came out well.

“Many people can’t believe I am the one who played the role of the fool.”

Music wise, Kessia has also done something worth mentioning.

“I have a 10-track album plus a number of singles,” she said. “I have also performed at a number of festivals like the Winter Jazz Festival, Solo Festival as well as sharing the stage with big artists like Dorothy Masuka, Soul Brothers among others.”

She lamented the ill-treatment of female artistes in showbiz. “The major challenge we face in music is that most promoters demand sexual favours in exchange for slots,” she said. “I have managed to survive this scourge after joining a number of NGOs that I have been working with for years.

“I then decided to study at the University of Zimbabwe and Women’s University in Africa where I graduated with a degree in Community Development studies.

“Studying has helped me a lot to be where I am today because I am now self-reliant as a woman.”

Kessia is one luminary worth celebrating this Women’s Month.