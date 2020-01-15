Breaking News
Simba Bhora ready for Division One action

15 Jan, 2020 - 15:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Simba Bhora ready for Division One action Coach Arthur ‘Tuts’ Tutani

The Herald

Sports Reporter

DIVISION One League football will return to the mining town of Shamva after ambitious Simba Bhora gained promotion from Mashonaland Central Division Two League.

The team, will play their games at Wadzanai Stadium, which last hosted the games of that magnitude some three years back when Shamva United were still playing in The ZIFA Northern Region Division One League before they were relegated.

Simba Bhora
Pic from Simba Bhora

Simba Bhora, formerly Simba Stars are making a return to the Northern Region Division One some nine years after they were denied promotion due to match fixing allegations back in 2009.

The team is now under the guidance of veteran Coach Arthur ‘Tuts’ Tutani who has a history of gaining promotion.

Tutani has previously managed to gain promotion with Monomotapa and Black Rhinos.

