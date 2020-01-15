Chitara ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series

Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe seamer Tendai Chatara has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, starting in Harare on Sunday, after failing to recover from a bicep injury sustained during a recent domestic match.

The experienced Mountaineers bowler had been named in the provisional squad, but he will miss the two matches as he works to regain full fitness.

Chatara’s absence has opened up a chance for his Mountaineers team-mate Victor Nyauchi and Rangers paceman Charlton Tshuma to make their bow in Test cricket.

The two are among the five uncapped players named in Zimbabwe’s final 15-man squad for the series, the others being opening batsmen Kevin Kasuza and Brian Mudzinganyama of Mountaineers and Rangers respectively, as well as Tuskers spinner Ainsley Ndlovu.