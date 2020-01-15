Breaking News
Anthrax cases on the rise in Bikita

Anthrax cases on the rise in Bikita

The number of cattle that have succumbed from Anthrax attack in Bikita in Masvingo province has risen to 40 from 24 ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Chitara ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series

15 Jan, 2020 - 14:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Chitara ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series Tendai Chatara

The Herald

Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe seamer Tendai Chatara has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, starting in Harare on Sunday, after failing to recover from a bicep injury sustained during a recent domestic match.

The experienced Mountaineers bowler had been named in the provisional squad, but he will miss the two matches as he works to regain full fitness.

Chatara’s absence has opened up a chance for his Mountaineers team-mate Victor Nyauchi and Rangers paceman Charlton Tshuma to make their bow in Test cricket.

The two are among the five uncapped players named in Zimbabwe’s final 15-man squad for the series, the others being opening batsmen Kevin Kasuza and Brian Mudzinganyama of Mountaineers and Rangers respectively, as well as Tuskers spinner Ainsley Ndlovu.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting