Sikhala’s live-streaming request quashed

09 Jan, 2023 - 16:01 0 Views
Sikhala's live-streaming request quashed

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

HARARE regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa has dismissed Job Sikhala’s application to have his trial live-streamed by the Press saying it does not meet the threshold of public interest that warrants his request.

Sikhala had requested that his trial on charges of obstructing the course of justice be live-streamed saying his prosecution has attracted public interest and wanted to afford his followers a chance to follow the court proceedings.

The State opposed Sikhala’s request saying the court has no inherent jurisdiction to decide whether the court proceedings could be live-streamed by the media or not.

