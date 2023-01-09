Schools open smoothly

Herald Reporter

The majority of schools in Harare have opened smoothly today with learners and teachers from the public as well as private schools having shown up.

A snap survey carried out today showed that new learners in Grade One and Form One classes were undergoing orientation while the rest of the classes were getting down to business.

At George Stark in Mbare and Hillbright Sciences College, there was a 100 percent teacher turnout while no learner was being sent home for non-payment of school fees.

Chief Executive of Hillbright Sciences Colleges which operates six schools, Mr Pardon Mugari was happy about schools opening at the right time post Covid-19 challenges.

“This is a special year where we are running without major Covid-19 challenges. We are operating seven schools in Zimbabwe including three primary, three secondary and a technical college.

“Students are coming in. We are happy that all the work that needed to be done in preparation for school opening has been done. Students are coming to all our facilities including boarding and day schools registering today,” he said.